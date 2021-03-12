Diocese of Green Bay seeing growth in enrollment applications for Catholic schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Diocese of Green Bay has 54 Catholic schools in ten counties with about 8,900 students overall.

Now, after being one of the school systems that’s remained in person since the fall, its enrollment application numbers are on the rise.

Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Green Bay started the school year in person following CDC guidelines by masking, social distancing, and temperature taking among other measures.

Some of its schools also offered virtual and hybrid learning.

“Because we were able to show that we were able to lead with courage during this difficult time, I think a lot of parents have looked to our Catholic schools for enrollment for next year,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Todd Blahnik.

Blahnik has noticed an uptick in enrollment applications in general, but particularly among Wisconsin School Choice applications, which are utilized by lower income families.

Those applications are up 10 to 15 percent compared to this time last year.

“I think with this year of COVID we, like many of our public school counterparts, have a proven track record of staying open and remaining open and providing a high-quality education in a safe environment,” said Blahnik.

But Blahnik believes a bigger attraction is the unique community Catholic schools can provide.

“I think there’s a real hunger for that, especially a hunger for connection. As we come out of this COVID-19 time, a lot of people are looking for a small community that is warm and welcoming and that really they can share their faith with one another and that there is something larger at play than just the day to day education,” said Blahnik.

The Green Bay Area Public School District was one of several to opt starting the academic year in virtual learning. A statement on behalf of the district was sent to Action 2 News.

“During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education made difficult decisions for the safety of its students, staff and the greater community. The District recognizes and understands that families need to make the best decisions for their children and families. For some families, this may have meant choicing their children to private schools or surrounding school districts. As a public school district, we are proud of our dedicated staff and all of the tremendous opportunities that Green Bay Area Public Schools has to offer our students. As we plan for a return to a 5-day a week, in-person school year for 2021-22, we remain committed to educating all students to be college, career and community ready, inspired to succeed in our diverse world.”

Blahnik commends all the educators who’ve worked in this pandemic.

“I cannot express my personal gratitude for the teachers in our Catholic schools, but also for the teachers in all the schools in northeast Wisconsin,” said Blahnik. “For what they have done through a very difficult time and they’ve kept the focus on the education of the students and that is amazing in my book.”

He says both private and public schools have had quite a time in this pandemic, and believes they’re all ready for a normal school year.

“I can’t wait to see our schools open again across the state, public and private... I miss just seeing and hearing the kids laughing and being in the hallway so I’m looking forward to that this fall,” said Blahnik.

Blahnik adds that while they have open seats in some of their schools, others already have waiting lists.

