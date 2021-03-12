3 Brilliant Minutes: Meteor over Wisconsin and good news about cheese

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some people spotted a meteor over Wisconsin Thursday evening.

NASA Meteor Watch received a report of a sighting in Appleton. First Alert Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz gave us the information during his 3 Brilliant Minutes segment on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video attached to this story.

In total, there were 60 reports of a bright meteor at about 6:47 p.m. It traveled at 45,000 miles per hour before burning up above Quale Airport east of Madison.

Bright meteor over lower Wisconsin tonight There are 60 reports from the upper MidWest of a bright meteor seen at 6:47... Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Thursday, March 11, 2021

CHEESE CHANGE

Cheese is changing--in a good way. The University of Melbourne in Australia is trying to construct a chemical profile of certain cheeses. It is expected to make cheesemakers more efficient. CLICK HERE for more information.

