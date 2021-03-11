VERY WINDY AND COOLER TODAY...

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the area through the 3 pm this afternoon. West wind gusts as high as 50 mph may cause trouble for drivers, especially with high profile vehicles. The strong wind may blow down tree branches and cause spotty power outages. As the wind comes across Lake Winnebago and the waters of Green Bay, ice shoves will be possible, mainly along the eastern shores of these bodies of water.

The wind is also blowing in cooler weather over the next couple days. Today’s high temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s... Tomorrow’s highs will be closer to 40 degrees. Even with temperatures trending down, they’ll remain milder than normal for the middle of March.

Skies will clear as we head throughout the rest of this afternoon. Some stray flakes can’t be ruled out closer to the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, drier air is filtering into the area.

Otherwise, the forecast looks fairly quiet... Our decent chance of precipitation will be late Monday as we get a round of wet snow showers, or a light wintry mix.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-35+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

TODAY: Quite windy. Decreasing clouds. Not as mild. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and brisk. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. A bit colder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Late snow showers or a wintry mix. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More flakes possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Partly cloudy. A bit brisk. HIGH: 45

