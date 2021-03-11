State opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to people with medical conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - People with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin starting March 29.

This is for people 16 and older with the following conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

This opens up vaccinations to more than two million people in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says due to vaccine supply limitations, providers may need to prioritize people who are at higher risk. “These include individuals with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults, or those living in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Every community is different, but everyone in this group will be eligible for the vaccine.”

Need to schedule an appointment? CLICK HERE for our First Alert Vaccine Team guide. People without internet can call 1-844-684-1064 for options.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY EXPANSION: The next group, those 16 and older with certain medical conditions, will be eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine beginning March 29. And we have an anticipated timeline for the general public. Get details: https://t.co/DwXAcNL5x1 pic.twitter.com/h0YZtxlLNy — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 11, 2021

“Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in vaccinations and we are excited to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I know this past year has been rough for everyone and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19. We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

The state says it will likely be able to expand eligibility to all people 16 and older in May.

“All three COVID-19 vaccines available are incredibly safe and effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death. These vaccines are saving lives. That is why we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to get protected against the virus,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week. Together with our vaccinator partners across the state, we are helping those at higher risk of exposure or more vulnerable to severe infection get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

