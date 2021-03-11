Advertisement

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the...
FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.(Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP, FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Prince William has defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

In comments made Thursday during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace has sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

