More people vaccinated for COVID-19 than infected, state says

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 650,000 people in Wisconsin have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, more than those who have been infected by the virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday that 647,108 people completed their series. Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

DHS says 1,149,800 people have received at least one dose.

The majority of people in both categories are 65 or older. One-in-three Wisconsinites 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.822 million people.

The state has administered 1,837,885 COVID-19 vaccines, an increase of 58,481 from the day before.

The state’s seven-day average of shots-per-day is 41,256.

Wisconsin reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The total remained at 6,524. The state reported its first two COVID-19 deaths on March 19, 2020.

The seven day average for deaths is 8.

The state reported 502 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, moving the all-time total up to 568,352.

Another 3,693 people tested negative for the virus. In total, 2,658,651 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

The state reports 6,470 active cases of COVID-19, or 1.1 percent. There are 555,199 recoveries, or 97.7 percent.

VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

(Instead of updating daily cases by county, we are updating vaccine numbers by counties in our viewing area.)

BROWN COUNTY (Population: 264,542)

ONE DOSE - 49,899 (18.9%)

COMPLETE - 31,524 (11.9%)

CALUMET COUNTY (Population: 50,089)

ONE DOSE: 8,605 (17.2%)

COMPLETE 4,847 (9.7%)

DODGE COUNTY (Population: 87,839)

ONE DOSE: 14,694 (16.7%)

COMPLETE: 8,220 (9.4%)

DOOR COUNTY (Population: 27,668)

ONE DOSE - 7,787 (28.1%)

COMPLETE - 4,537 (16.4%)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (Population: 103,403)

ONE DOSE - 20,227 (19.6%)

COMPLETE - 13,385 (12.9%)

FOREST COUNTY (Population: 9,004)

ONE DOSE - 2,301 (25.6%)

COMPLETE - 1,355 (15%)

FLORENCE COUNTY (Population: 4,295)

ONE DOSE - 953 (22.2%)

COMPLETE - 637 (14.8%)

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (Population: 18,913)

ONE DOSE - 4,050 (21.4%)

COMPLETE - 2,263 (12%)

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (Population: 20,434)

ONE DOSE - 3,758 (18.4%)

COMPLETE - 2,138 (10.5%)

MANITOWOC COUNTY (Population: 78,981)

ONE DOSE - 16,230 (20.5%)

COMPLETE - 9,367 (11.9%)

MARINETTE COUNTY (Population: 40,350)

ONE DOSE - 7,590 (18.8%)

COMPLETE - 4,364 (10.8%)

MENOMINEE COUNTY (4,556)

ONE DOSE - 1,555 (34.1%)

COMPLETE - 632 (13.9%)

OCONTO COUNTY (Population: 37,930)

ONE DOSE - 7,109 (18.7%)

COMPLETE - 4,294 (11.3%)

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (Population: 187,885)

ONE DOSE - 33,662 (17.9%)

COMPLETE - 18,827 (10%)

SHAWANO COUNTY (Population: 40,899)

ONE DOSE - 7,283 (17.8%)

COMPLETE - 3,873 (9.5%)

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (Population: 115,340)

ONE DOSE - 20,908 (18.1%)

COMPLETE - 9,894 (8.6%)

WAUPACA COUNTY (Population: 50,990)

ONE DOSE - 9,337 (18.3%)

COMPLETE - 5,057 (9.9%)

WAUSHARA COUNTY (Population: 24,443)

ONE DOSE - 4,106 (16.8%)

COMPLETE - 2,764 (11.3%)

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (Population: 171,907)

ONE DOSE - 33,878 (19.7%)

COMPLETE - 20,519 (11.9%)

MORE TO BE VACCINATED

DHS announced Thursday that it was opening up vaccinations to two million additional Wisconsinites. People with medical conditions will be able to sign up for the vaccine on March 29. CLICK HERE for a full list of eligible medical conditions.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

