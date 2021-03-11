Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks expand fan capacity at Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season....
Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are expanding fan capacity at Fiserv Forum.

The team received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to expand to 18 percent capacity. That’s about 3,280 fans.

It starts with the March 20 game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Previously, the health department approved a 10 percent capacity, or about 1,800 fans.

Suites and loft spaces are reopening in limited capacity.

The team does require COVID-19 health protocols at the stadium:

• Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

• Tickets will continue to be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl

• Fans entering Fiserv Forum will use a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances

• Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4″x6″x1″ will not be permitted

• Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in their ticketed seat

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-43 near State Highway 96 in Denmark, WI
Brown County Sheriff’s Office: Appleton woman to be charged with 5th OWI following I-43 crash
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
WATCH: Fire destroys home in Outagamie County
Fire engulfs Outagamie County home
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s weekly average for COVID-19 deaths falls into single digits for second time in one week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

The offensive lineman is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft
Bay Port grad Van Lanen shows off at Badgers’ Pro Day
The offensive lineman is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft
Bay Port grad Cole Van Lanen shows off at Badgers' Pro Day
NHL, ESPN, Disney reach groundbreaking seven-year rights deal Including games across cable...
NHL, ESPN, Disney reach groundbreaking seven-year rights deal
The Pirates made it to the state title game last season
Bay Port Pirates gear up for spring football season