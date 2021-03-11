Milwaukee Bucks expand fan capacity at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are expanding fan capacity at Fiserv Forum.

The team received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to expand to 18 percent capacity. That’s about 3,280 fans.

It starts with the March 20 game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Previously, the health department approved a 10 percent capacity, or about 1,800 fans.

Suites and loft spaces are reopening in limited capacity.

The team does require COVID-19 health protocols at the stadium:

• Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

• Tickets will continue to be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl

• Fans entering Fiserv Forum will use a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances

• Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4″x6″x1″ will not be permitted

• Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in their ticketed seat

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.