Local meth dealer sentenced to six years in prison

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca man has been sentenced to six years in prison for dealing meth.

LeeRoy R. Blank, 39, was found guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver more than 50 Grams of Amphetamine. On Tuesday, an Outagamie County judge sentenced him to six years in prison and six years extended supervision.

The charge came with a second offense enhancer.

“In recent years, meth has caused significant harm to many Wisconsinites struggling with substance-use disorder,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This sentencing brings accountability to a drug dealer who possessed hundreds of grams of that dangerous drug.”

Blank pleaded “no contest” to the charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. The maximum sentence for possession with the enhancer is 46 years in prison. The state asked for 8-to-10 years.

Blank was arrested in 2017 after the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant at a hotel. They found more than 350 grams of meth in a safe. They also located baggies, drug ledgers, money transfer receipts and a digital scale.

“Blank told investigators the methamphetamine belonged to him and that he regularly picked up one-fourth-to-one-half of a pound of methamphetamine for distribution. Blank explained the methamphetamine located in the safe was from a pound of methamphetamine he picked up the previous day,” reads a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

