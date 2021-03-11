Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Humane Society takes in nearly 75 pets from Texas

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 75 animals from Texas are being sent to Wisconsin for adoption following the winter storms in that state.

The animals will soon be up for adoption at several Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) locations.

According to the WHS, 21 cats and kittens were received across the state last week on Thursday, and 16 dogs were received on Saturday. Another 35 cats are expected to arrive this week.

Chris Roth and Shaina Allen, the Marketing Coordinator for the Green Bay and Door County Humane Society campuses, discuss why the animals are being sent to Wisconsin, and if COVID-19 restrictions are affecting adoptions in the interview above.

CLICK HERE to view all available animals.

