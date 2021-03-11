Advertisement

Fundraiser at Barkhausen supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin is raising funds to match area kids with mentors.

Fun for Kids’ Sake is taking place at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, 2024 Lakeview Dr, Suamico. It will have activities like bowling and cornhole and tickets for raffle and prize drawings.

The event is Saturday, March 13, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. CLICK HERE to register.

Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on helping kids develop positive relationships with adults.

“Our wait list is normally right around 100 littles that are waiting to be matched with a big. So as times have kind of changed in the last year, that has continued to fluctuate and we aren’t in the schools but we’re starting back up. Volunteers are starting to be allowed back in so we can start focusing on those matches again. We know that kids need that as they’ve been home often and not with a ton of adult interaction and outside support,” says Brehanna Skaletski, Director of Development, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

The cost to register for Fun for Kids’ Sake is $50 for a family, $20 for adults, and $10 for kids.

Everyone will get hot cocoa, a snack and a face covering.

