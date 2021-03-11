Fond du Lac travel agents speak one year after bringing coronavirus home from Egypt trip

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The first two cases of the coronavirus, in our area, were confirmed a year ago in Fond du Lac County. One of the cases was tied to a group of travelers who returned from Egypt a week earlier.

For 15 years Valerie and Wayne Graczyk have been leading people on tours of a lifetime. Their Egypt River Cruise last year was one of those trips.

According to Valerie Graczyk, “We had spent just a wonderful seven days on the Nile and when we returned we started calling each other with symptoms.”

Twenty-three people were in their group, so Valerie called the Fond du Lac County Health Department, which was following CDC guidelines, to report what was happening. She says, “Because Egypt didn’t have any cases and we didn’t have elevated temperatures, they said don’t worry about it. They said even if we had tests, you wouldn’t be tested because Egypt seemed to be a country that didn’t have any cases.”

A week after their return, at least one traveler, Dale Witkowski, had tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized. He died on March 19th. Wayne Graczyk was hospitalized too, eventually recovering. All but one of the river cruise travelers tested positive, leading to other cases in the community.

“If we had not returned with it, somebody else would have had it. It wasn’t like we brought it, and some people in our community felt that you brought it. No, we didn’t it. It was just there in the world and it hit Fond du Lac because of us, but had we not, in my opinion, somebody in Milwaukee or Waupaca or somebody else would have had it,” says Wayne Graczyk.

The Graczyks say the kindness of friends and neighbors helped them get through this ordeal. They also leaned on other Egyptian travelers who had recovered from the coronavirus as well.

“It was very cathartic in being able to speak about, especially the loss of Dale, it was devastating to all of us. And so it was very loving how we came together and really became a support system to one another,” adds Valerie Graczyk.

It’s taken the couple awhile to be able to trust the fact they’d be able to move forward, but they’re anxious to start traveling once again, soon.

