Crews contain gas leak from partial building collapse in Grand Chute

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse and gas leak at a spa store in Grand Chute Thursday morning.

At about 11:26 a.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to Master Spas, 2138 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

As a result of the collapse, a gas meter was damaged and leaking. The meter was covered by debris from the collapse and was “blowing gas.”

Nearby businesses were evacuated. The fire department says We Energies was able to quickly contain the leak.

There are no reports of injury or illness due to the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the side of the building to collapse.

A view of the collapse of the Master Spas building in Appleton. March 11, 2021. (WBAY)

