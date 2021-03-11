Advertisement

Crews contain gas leak from partial building collapse in Grand Chute

Part of the Master Spas building collapses in Appleton. March 11, 2021.
Part of the Master Spas building collapses in Appleton. March 11, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse and gas leak at a spa store in Grand Chute Thursday morning.

At about 11:26 a.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to Master Spas, 2138 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

As a result of the collapse, a gas meter was damaged and leaking. The meter was covered by debris from the collapse and was “blowing gas.”

Nearby businesses were evacuated. The fire department says We Energies was able to quickly contain the leak.

There are no reports of injury or illness due to the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the side of the building to collapse.

A view of the collapse of the Master Spas building in Appleton. March 11, 2021.
A view of the collapse of the Master Spas building in Appleton. March 11, 2021.(WBAY)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Tenpas
Woman charged with 5th OWI after crashes in Brown County
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
Plans for former Appleton nightclub revealed
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s weekly average for COVID-19 deaths falls into single digits for second time in one week
WATCH: Fire destroys home in Outagamie County
Fire engulfs Outagamie County home

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cool
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cool
LeeRoy Blank
Local meth dealer sentenced to six years in prison
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
Discussion continues for proposed development in Lakeside Park
Discussion continues for proposed development in Lakeside Park