Discussion continues for proposed development in Lakeside Park

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Plans for development at Lakeside Park have been an ongoing discussion in Fond du Lac.

On Wednesday night, that discussion continued, bringing forward public opinion that are both for and against plans to bring a restaurant and other attractions to the park.

Due to the community’s fondness for the park, many aren’t surprised to find the latest development plans are cause for debate.

As Action 2 News previously reported last summer, the proposed plan had some residents circulating a petition to keep the park as-is.

“When you look at the history of Lakeside Park, any time there have been significant proposals for change in Lakeside Park it has always created conflict,” said Joe Moore, Fond du Lac’s City Manager.

Several community members, both for and against the plans, spoke during a City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The plans include putting a restaurant on the lighthouse peninsula.

“Those who truly love our park would never imagine ruining the most beloved and photographed area by putting a privately owned restaurant anywhere near our historic lighthouse,” said one community member.

“The project approved would be an economic catalyst for our area, it will also activate a small area of the park in new ways to assist in the attraction of talent efforts,” voiced another community member.

Friends of Lakeside Park group like some recreational parts of the development plan, such as an ice skating rink, but it’s the privately-owned restaurant they’re not fond of.

“Friends of Lakeside Park prefer the park to be a park and not a commercial district. Not a place for a very large restaurant,” said John Papenheim of Friends of Lakeside Park.

Moore says he understands the concern over privatization, but asserts that it would still be city-owned land.

“The proposed arrangement would have private ownership of the building of the restaurant for the first seven years. So that would be on city land, so the city would never give up ownership of that land. And then at the end of the seven years, the ownership of that building would transfer automatically to the City of Fond du Lac,” said Moore.

Those who are in favor and part of the planning believe bringing bigger attractions to the park is a plus.

“What we see this development project as is something so forward thinking and out of the box that people are going to look at Fond du Lac and say ‘Wow, I want to go there. I want to spend time there’”, said Sadie Parafiniuk of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Ultimately, after some discussion Wednesday members of the City Council took no action, which means preparations for the park developments will continue as planned.

