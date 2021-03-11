Advertisement

Bay Port grad Van Lanen shows off at Badgers’ Pro Day

The offensive lineman is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port grad Cole Van Lanen showed off with 22 bench press reps, a 5.01 forty yard dash, and a 30-inch vertical jump at the Wisconsin Badgers’ Pro Day on Wednesday.

The lineman played tackle during his Wisconsin career, but has no problem shifting up and down the line to play whatever position NFL teams may need from him.

“My raw power coming off the ball fits me inside (is suited for that),” Van Lanen said. “I feel like I have a strong punch. With a guy straight up in front of me, that is something that will benefit me and I think I can excel at on the inside. I am confident playing outside or inside. I have taken some snaps, I can even play center. But I want to be that versatile guy who can play all the positions.”

