Advertisement

American Airlines cancels layoffs for 13,000 workers

More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.
More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.(Source: American Airlines, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines called off employee furloughs with the passage and signing of the $1.9 trillion relief bill this week.

The Hill reports more than 13,000 company workers were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.

The airline’s CEO Doug Parker says those notices can be torn up after the passage of the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.

It includes $15 billion for airlines and extends the payroll support program through September.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Tenpas
Woman charged with 5th OWI after crashes in Brown County
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
Plans for former Appleton nightclub revealed
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s weekly average for COVID-19 deaths falls into single digits for second time in one week
WATCH: Fire destroys home in Outagamie County
Fire engulfs Outagamie County home

Latest News

Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report
Biden to deliver primetime address
Biden to deliver primetime address