Amber Alert issued for two N.C. children believed to be abducted, headed to Ga.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.(WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued for two missing children believed to have been abducted in Iredell County, N.C.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.

Easton G Redmon is a 4-year-old white male, approximately 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink/blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh R Redmon is a 2-year-old white female, approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

The children were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville and are believed to be traveling to Augusta, Ga.

Officials say allegedly, there is one abductor -- Amanda J Redmon, who is described as a 25-years-old white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.

They are believed to be in a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.

