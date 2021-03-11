Advertisement

A WIND ADVISORY INTO THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and a few storms tonight as a cold front moves through. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could contain some small hail. Behind the cold front it turns quite windy with gusts to 45 mph possible later tonight and into midday Thursday. Cooler air will also arrive behind this front...

Most the remainder of the week is event-free... Keep an eye on next Monday into Tuesday as some rain, snow and/or mix will be possible.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW-W 15-35+ MPH

FRIDAY: WNW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Thunder possible. Gusty winds. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then sun. WINDY and cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. CHANCE of late snow or a wintry mix (best chances SOUTH) HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin crosses 6,500 COVID-19 death toll, case average remains below 400
John Fredenburgh
Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case
(WBAY file photo)
Wisconsin senators call for Genrich’s resignation, investigation of how November election was handled
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

First Alert Weather
BREEZY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN... THUNDER TONIGHT?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunder today?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunder today?
First Alert Weather
BREEZY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN... THUNDER TONIGHT?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy day