A WIND ADVISORY INTO THURSDAY

Scattered showers and a few storms tonight as a cold front moves through. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could contain some small hail. Behind the cold front it turns quite windy with gusts to 45 mph possible later tonight and into midday Thursday. Cooler air will also arrive behind this front...

Most the remainder of the week is event-free... Keep an eye on next Monday into Tuesday as some rain, snow and/or mix will be possible.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW-W 15-35+ MPH

FRIDAY: WNW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Thunder possible. Gusty winds. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then sun. WINDY and cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. CHANCE of late snow or a wintry mix (best chances SOUTH) HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 44

