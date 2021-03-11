3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: how warming water temperatures affect walleyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Attention anglers - here’s a topic you’ll get hooked on!
Wildlife officials say research shows the warming of water temperatures in Upper Midwest lakes is affecting how quickly walleye grow.
Chris and Brad discuss the research in the segment above.
They also touch on how water clarity affects how walleye grow.
