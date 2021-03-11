3 Brilliant Minutes: Brad’s Astro Extra shines light on the moon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you know that the moon has a tail similar to one on a comet? It’s not visible to the human eye.

That’s just one of the moon-related topics Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz tackled in his 3 Brilliant Minutes Astro Extra on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Brad also tackled the Artemis Accords, which are principles for a “safe, peaceful and prosperous future” when it comes to moon travel. NASA plans to send humans to the moon by 2024.

The moon race is heating up. China and Russia have agreed to explore the moon together. Several countries have moon missions planned.

Watch Brad’s moon report in the video attached to this story.

