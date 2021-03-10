Advertisement

Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The state of Texas is officially reopening Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order reopens all businesses to 100% capacity.

Texas business owners will still have the option to limit capacity or implement their own safety protocols if they choose.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas, some restrictions could return.

County judges could make that call if hospitalizations surge above 15% in a region for seven straight days.

While they would have the power to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions, they can’t limit capacity at stores and restaurants to less than 50%.

Health officials have expressed concern about another surge if people don’t continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in Texas wasn’t factored into a model that is already projecting 576,000 Americans will die of coronavirus by July 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin crosses 6,500 COVID-19 death toll, case average remains below 400
John Fredenburgh
Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case
Police investigate bomb threat at Lourdes High School in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh’s Lourdes evacuated after bomb threat
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Proud Boy members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right...
US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
LIVE: White House virus response team holds briefing