Some signing up for COVID vaccine, don’t meet the criteria

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you fit the criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine, this might be a great time to sign up, as several clinics in our area have immediate openings.

However, health officials are also warning people that if they register online, and lie about their eligibility, they will be turned away at the door.

This is not a widespread problem, but Appleton’s Public Health Officer did confirm, that a handful of people were turned away from getting shots at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center Tuesday morning.

This happened because they weren’t 65 years old, as registration requires, and claimed existing health issues which right now, does not make you eligible.

On the web page, to sign up for a COVID-19 shot in Appleton, it clearly states in big bold text that you must be 65 years old to register, before you’re able to click on open slots to make an appointment.

In Outagamie County, 65 percent of those residents have been vaccinated, which is why the clinic is expanding eligibility, but only if you fall in the 1A, or 1B category, shown here on the state DHS website.

The Fox Cities clinic is only partially down the criteria list which means it’s vaccinating health care workers, residents of long term care, police, fire and correctional officers, and starting March 13th, educators.

Other clinics, like the one at UW Oshkosh, are further along, and they’re taking people on Medicaid, and some public facing essential workers, so the criteria does vary a bit from clinic to clinic.

However going beyond that, and giving the vaccine to someone in the 1C category, before the state gives the okay, could cost a clinic future vaccine and it’s license.

That category is expected to include people, with existing health conditions.

Further details are expected to be announced by the DHS on Thursday.

Health officials also say vaccine is never wasted, even if some slots don’t fill up.

When you show up, you do meet with a screener, so be prepared to meet the criteria.

