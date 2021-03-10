Oneida man formally charged following officer-involved shooting at Tribal Police Department

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been formally filed against a man who allegedly fired at an Oneida Tribal Police Department officer last month.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Carl Joseph King has been charged with one count of Felony Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, with a modifier of Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and one Misdemeanor charge of Bail Jumping.

Court documents state members of the Division of Criminal Intent interviewed Andrew Summers about an officer-involved shooting at the Oneida Police Department on Sunday, February 21.

Documents say Summers indicated he was a dispatcher for Oneida Police, and was working from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m., adding he saw most of the incident on the dispatch center’s camera system.

Shortly before 1:40 a.m., Summers said he observed a vehicle enter the police department’s parking lot at a high rate of speed, and the vehicle ended up parking across several parking spaces.

Afterwards, he said a man got out of the car, and stumbled around near the driver’s side, appearing to be heavily intoxicated.

Summers then said he dispatched for Oneida Police Department officer to check on the vehicle and subject.

At one point, the complaint states the suspect, now identified as King, opened up the vehicle’s trunk and dug around inside, and when he emerged, Summers noticed something in his hand.

The officer, identified by authorities as Dakota Oskey, arrived on the scene, and called for additional officers, thinking King would flee the area.

The complaint states King again dug around the trunk, and Summers said he could then see a gun in King’s hands, with his arm extended towards the officer.

Summers then said he physically heard gunshots, and although he didn’t know exactly how many or who fired them, he knew there were multiple shots. Summers went on to say he radioed that shots were fired to the other responding officers, and asked Officer Oskey if he was okay.

Oskey then reportedly said he was okay, and then requested that EMS, a supervisor and a K9 unit respond to the scene.

Leading up to the shooting, documents say Oskey yelled at the man to show his hands, and to get away from the vehicle. Oskey said King was acting as if he was going to drive away, and immediately went inside his vehicle.

Oskey then reportedly ran to cover behind a parked vehicle, and when King got out of his car with a handgun, documents state Oskey heard two to three gun shots, which he felt were towards him.

The documents go on to say Oskey had his handgun drawn and fired shots about nine times. When King fell to the ground, the complaint states Oskey provided medical care.

According to the complaint, responding officers frisked King before noticing blood on his left leg. They then placed a tourniquet on the leg.

The complaint says King refused to tell police his name, saying “why do officers care about my name, just kill me”.

Officers then, according to the complaint, found a wallet with his name.

King was then taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury, and Oskey was checked out by fellow officers. Authorities said he was uninjured.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m.

King continues to be held on a $100,000 cash bond.

As Action 2 News previously reported last week, King was held on the cash bond following a probable cause hearing, where the state requested a $250,000 cash bond and the defense requested a $10,000 cash bond.

The DCI says Oskey has been with the department for more than a year.

Due to department policy, Oskey has been placed on administrative leave.

