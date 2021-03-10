Advertisement

NWS: 6 new record high temperatures set Tuesday in northeast Wisconsin

(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Meteorologists are confirming that a heat wave did indeed move over the region Tuesday!

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Green bay, there were six new record high temperatures set for March 9.

In addition, one location tied the record high temperature.

The cities which set new records included Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Marshfield, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Merrill tied it’s record of 60 degrees, which was also set in 1977.

Below is a table of information regarding the new record high temperatures from the Green Bay National Weather Service.

Members of the NWS say they will continue to track temperatures from Tuesday, and will release more records if they are found to be broken.

Spring-like rain and thunder are possible Wednesday - CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

LocationNew RecordOld RecordYear Former Record Was Set
Wisconsin Rapids66591977
Oshkosh64591977
Marshfield62541930, 1977
Appleton6156 1977, 2015
Merrill60601977 (tied)
Wausau60541977
Green Bay59561898, 2000

Green Bay Police filling in during crossing guard shortage, looking for people to apply
Some signing up for COVID vaccine, don’t meet the criteria
Green Bay Police Officer filling in as a crossing guard.
