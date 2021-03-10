NWS: 6 new record high temperatures set Tuesday in northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Meteorologists are confirming that a heat wave did indeed move over the region Tuesday!

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Green bay, there were six new record high temperatures set for March 9.

In addition, one location tied the record high temperature.

The cities which set new records included Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Marshfield, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Merrill tied it’s record of 60 degrees, which was also set in 1977.

Below is a table of information regarding the new record high temperatures from the Green Bay National Weather Service.

Members of the NWS say they will continue to track temperatures from Tuesday, and will release more records if they are found to be broken.

Location New Record Old Record Year Former Record Was Set Wisconsin Rapids 66 59 1977 Oshkosh 64 59 1977 Marshfield 62 54 1930, 1977 Appleton 61 56 1977, 2015 Merrill 60 60 1977 (tied) Wausau 60 54 1977 Green Bay 59 56 1898, 2000

