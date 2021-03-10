New non-profit hopes to empower young women of color

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new non-profit in Northeast Wisconsin, and it hopes to empower young women of color. It’s called ‘Lovin’ the Skin I’m In’ promoting self-love, self-worth, and confidence.

It started after some challenges at school. Rhonda Chandler, as a mom stepped in wanting to help.

“I decided to just create a space at my house, for girls to come and relax, chill out, and talk about whatever they’re interested in,” said Rhonda Chandler, Founder of Lovin’ The Skin I’m In.

Now, ‘Lovin’ the Skin I’m In’ is officially a non-profit.

“I met other moms in the community whose daughters were experiencing the same thing, so it was like a no-brainer, there is a need there,” said Chandler.

The group has done outreach all across our area hoping to inspire young women of color, empowering, and uplifting while developing leadership skills in the community.

“I like being a part of it because it’s somewhere to go if you need to talk about certain things that happen to you that other people may not understand, or get where you’re coming from because they’ve never had the experience,” said Aniyah Littleton, a member of ‘Lovin The Skin I’m In.’

‘Lovin the Skin I’m In’ is about having a place of belonging, through meetings, conversation, and sisterhood.

“We want them to be physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally healthy, and knowing that they are enough, that they’re valued, and that they are loved,” said Chandler.

