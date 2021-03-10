Advertisement

New non-profit hopes to empower young women of color

It’s called ‘Lovin’ the Skin I’m In’ promoting self-love, self-worth, and confidence.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new non-profit in Northeast Wisconsin, and it hopes to empower young women of color. It’s called ‘Lovin’ the Skin I’m In’ promoting self-love, self-worth, and confidence.

It started after some challenges at school. Rhonda Chandler, as a mom stepped in wanting to help.

“I decided to just create a space at my house, for girls to come and relax, chill out, and talk about whatever they’re interested in,” said Rhonda Chandler, Founder of Lovin’ The Skin I’m In.

Now, ‘Lovin’ the Skin I’m In’ is officially a non-profit.

“I met other moms in the community whose daughters were experiencing the same thing, so it was like a no-brainer, there is a need there,” said Chandler.

The group has done outreach all across our area hoping to inspire young women of color, empowering, and uplifting while developing leadership skills in the community.

“I like being a part of it because it’s somewhere to go if you need to talk about certain things that happen to you that other people may not understand, or get where you’re coming from because they’ve never had the experience,” said Aniyah Littleton, a member of ‘Lovin The Skin I’m In.’

‘Lovin the Skin I’m In’ is about having a place of belonging, through meetings, conversation, and sisterhood.

“We want them to be physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally healthy, and knowing that they are enough, that they’re valued, and that they are loved,” said Chandler.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin crosses 6,500 COVID-19 death toll, case average remains below 400
John Fredenburgh
Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case
(WBAY file photo)
Wisconsin senators call for Genrich’s resignation, investigation of how November election was handled
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

March 10 Birthday Club
March 10 Birthday Club
Green Bay Police Officer filling in as a crossing guard.
Green Bay Police filling in during crossing guard shortage, looking for people to apply
March 9 Birthday Club
March 9 Birthday Club
Officer O'Donnell and Officer Coron with the GBPD helped deliver a "Miracle on E. Mason Street".
“Miracle on E. Mason”: Green Bay officers help deliver baby