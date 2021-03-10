Advertisement

Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is scheduled to appear in court.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in August after a local militia asked for help protecting businesses from protesters.

Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he fired in self-defense. He’s due in court in Kenosha on Wednesday to go over final preparations for his March 29 trial.

NWS: 6 new record high temperatures set Tuesday in northeast Wisconsin