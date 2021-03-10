Man armed with butcher knife held baby during standoff

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man held a butcher knife and a baby during an armed standoff with Fond du Lac County deputies Tuesday evening.

At 6:34 p.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 151 southbound near State Highway 23.

The driver, traveling at speeds of 90 mph, did not pull over and the deputy gave chase.

The chase continued into the city of Fond du Lac and continued south on rural highways. The sheriff says the suspect attempted to hit a squad and was putting other drivers at risk.

A deputy pulled a PIT maneuver and the suspect slid into an east ditch on Highway 175 in Dodge County.

The driver was armed with a “large butcher knife,” according to the sheriff’s office. A female passenger and baby were also in the vehicle.

The sheriff says the suspect, armed with the knife, held the baby in front of him during negotiations with deputies.

“Deputies formed a perimeter, closed highways, and began negotiations with the driver. A short time later a young baby was removed from a rear seat car seat and the suspect held the baby in front of him while still possessing the butcher knife. Until that time, deputies were unaware a baby was inside the vehicle,” says Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Deputies say the driver failed to hand over the baby and free his female passenger. Fond du Lac County SWAT was called in to assist with negotiations.

SWAT spent several hours speaking with the driver and his female passenger. At about 10:15 p.m., the suspect came out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The woman and her baby were safely escorted from the vehicle. They were not injured.

Two squads were damaged during the PIT maneuver.

The suspect was identified as a 34-year-old Green Bay man. Charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

“This incident posed a significant risk to many involved. Thankfully, in this scenario the suspect gave deputies the opportunity to utilize de-escalation techniques, verbal communications, and other rescue equipment and tactics to safely resolve the incident without injury to anyone involved. Law enforcement is not always afforded these opportunities in a critical situation like this. Additionally, the professional working relationships maintained between the various agencies involved allowed for a collaborative effort to bring this situation to a safe and successful resolution,” says Sheriff Waldschmidt.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.