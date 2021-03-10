Advertisement

Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars

‘Things are sounding really good here’
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.

“Things are sounding really good here,” the rover’s Twitter account said. “Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.”

Perseverance is roaming Mars, searching for signs of ancient life.

It has already sent back hundreds of photos since landing on the red planet’s surface less than a month ago.

During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to earth for analysis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin crosses 6,500 COVID-19 death toll, case average remains below 400
John Fredenburgh
Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case
Police investigate bomb threat at Lourdes High School in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh’s Lourdes evacuated after bomb threat
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s weekly average for COVID-19 deaths falls into single digits for second time in one week
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
LIVE: Biden announces US plans to buy additional Johnson & Johnson doses
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general