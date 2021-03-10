Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Green Bay Water Utility Manager serving on EPA drinking water advisory council

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay’s Water Utility Manager has caught the attention of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Nancy Quirk is now serving as one of 15 voices on the EPA’s national drinking water advisory council.

Chris Roth discussed the opportunity and position with Quirk during Tuesday’s 4:30 interview segment to hear what her duties will include.

You can watch the interview in the clip above.

