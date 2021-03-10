Green Bay Police filling in during crossing guard shortage, looking for people to apply

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the Green Bay area, some may notice more police officers have been helping kids make their way home from school instead of crossing guards.

That’s because there’s currently a shortage.

Green Bay Police officers have filled in quite a bit as crossing guards recently.

“The City of Green Bay has partnered with Cross Safe to take over the crossing guard program. Due to unforeseen reasons [like] COVID, unemployment Cross Safe is experiencing a shortage of crossing guards,” said Green Bay Police Operations Commander Kevin Warych.

But, according to Warych, this isn’t a new issue.

Even pre-COVID and back when the city handled the crossing guard program internally, he says there was still a shortage of crossing guards.

“There’s 46 intersections throughout the city of Green Bay that are staffed, and we have a lot of crossing guards, but we still need more,” said Warych.

Warych says Cross Safe is looking for 10 or more crossing guards. The job pays $15 an hour and has a morning and afternoon shift.

Plus, because the job is part of schooling, it also makes crossing guards eligible for vaccination.

“If people are interested in becoming vaccinated with COVID, if they become a crossing guard, they become eligible to take the vaccination,” said Warych.

But many would say the biggest perk is getting to know the kids.

“I just crossed probably 15, 20 kids. All happy as can be, trying to give them knuckles as they were going by,” said Warych.

“It’s kind of nice to see the kids. Now they’re beginning to be a little more familiar with me, a little more chatty. So, you get to hear some of their stories and that’s kind of nice,” said Sandy Niemi.

Niemi is a retiree who started the job a month ago. She thinks others should give it a try.

“It’s great to see the kids and it also gives me structure in my day,” said Niemi.

“If people consider it, it’s just a little time in the morning and a little time in the afternoon to really make that difference in a child’s life,” said Warych.

