OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a home in Outagamie County overnight.

The scene is located on Conradt Road in the Town of Ellington.

The Fire Department tells Action 2 News that a family escaped without harm.

Crews were called to the scene about midnight. They were putting out hot spots Wednesday morning.

