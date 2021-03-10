Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin crosses 6,500 COVID-19 death toll, case average remains below 400
John Fredenburgh
Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case
(WBAY file photo)
Wisconsin senators call for Genrich’s resignation, investigation of how November election was handled
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
The aftermath of a high speed chase and standoff.
Baby safe following high speed chase and standoff
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general