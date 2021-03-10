Brown County Sheriff’s Office: Appleton woman to be charged with 5th OWI following I-43 crash

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Appleton woman is being charged following a crash on I-43 Monday afternoon which caused a portion of the highway to be closed for more than an hour.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near State Highway 96 in Denmark on Monday, March 8 at 12:54 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says before the crash happened, they had received a report of reckless driving and a side swipe hit and run on eastbound State Highway 172. Authorities say they were then told that vehicle then continued south on I-43.

Soon after that report came in, the Sheriff’s Office says the same vehicle lost control on southbound I-43 for “no apparent reason”, and then went through the cable barrier in the median before hitting a northbound semi-tractor truck in the driver’s side gas tank and trailer connection.

Crash on I-43 near State Highway 96 in Denmark, WI (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say that collision caused the truck to jackknife, causing the northbound road to be blocked while the crash scene was investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of the southbound vehicle as Brenda Tenpas of Appleton. Authorities add she was trapped in her vehicle, and had to be extricated.

Although Tenpas was conscious, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says she did suffer significant injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t identify the driver of the truck, however they say no one else was reported injured in the crash.

According to authorities, Tenpas was “significantly impaired”, and is being charged with a 5th OWI.

Toxicology results are still pending at this time, and the crash continues to be investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank all the witnesses and citizens for their patience, as well as the Denmark Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol for their help.

