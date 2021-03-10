BREEZY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN... THUNDER TONIGHT?

Most of us have been dealing with scattered showers so far today. It appears for some, there will be a lag in the rain mainly between 2-6pm however a scattered shower cannot be ruled out. Keep the umbrella handy! As a cold front drops through the area later this evening, there may be a few rumbles of non-severe thunder late this evening. Many folks from the Fox Valley and to the southeast will see around 0.25″ of rainfall, while folks in the Northwoods will see closer to 0.75″. That soaking rain across northern Wisconsin, combined with more snow melt, may cause some minor flooding near creeks and streams over the next couple days.

While today’s high temperatures will still be in the 50s and 60s, a cold front moves through tonight, which will knock our highs back into the 40s for the rest of the week.

Most the remainder of the week is event-free... Keep an eye on next Monday into Tuesday as some rain, snow and/or mix will be possible.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 15-30 MPH

THURSDAY: SW/W 15-30 MPH

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain showers for some. Cloudy and mild. Gusty winds. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Thunder possible. Gusty winds. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. Late snow or a wintry mix. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43

