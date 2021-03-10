Advertisement

Bay Port Pirates ready for unique spring season

Pirates identity found in their hard work this past year
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bay Port Pirates took the practice field on Tuesday for the first time in preparation for the Spring season.

Pirate junior linebacker Jayden Montgomery kept working in hopes the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference would eventually happen in the Spring. That season has officially arrived.

“Obviously, it worked out for us,” Montgomery said. “We got the spring season, and so, all that work is finally paying off.”

The Pirates have preached hard work the past year and will look to take on bigger competition in the new “super” conference.

“We never get to play a Fond Du Lac or a Neenah,” Montgomery explained. “It’s super exciting to play some of those teams.”

Pirate senior defensive back Alex Sylvester added the team is just ready to compete.

“I think it will be more competitive than we are used to, but I think we are excited for that.”

Although Bay Port will have plenty of new starters, head coach Gary Westerman explained it doesn’t mean a lack of experience. Multiple players were able to play meaningful minutes last season in blowout games.

“We are strong and as fast as we have ever been,” Westerman said. “These kids just deserve the opportunity to play, so we were just excited to take the field today.”

The Pirates open up the season at home on March 26 against Preble.

