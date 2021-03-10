Baby safe following high speed chase and standoff

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A baby is safe tonight after being used as a human shield during a standoff Tuesday night. The incident started as a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac and ended hours later in Dodge County.

Just after 6:30pm, a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a car that was going 94 miles an hour on Highway 151. The driver wouldn’t stop and instead led deputies on a high-speed chase down rural highways before authorities used the “PIT maneuver” near the intersection of Highways 175 and 49.

According to Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, “The vehicle spun off the road and into the ditch and actually got stuck in the water and the mud at the bottom of the ditch//The deputies could identify a male driver, female in the passenger seat, but then the driver produced a butcher knife.”

A nearby business owner live-streamed the law enforcement response, on Facebook, as authorities became involved in a standoff with the armed man, a situation that only became more tense as the man reached into the backseat of the car.

“The deputies had no idea that there was a baby in the backseat, in a car seat, and he then used the baby basically as a human shield and that obviously even intensified the situation further and ramped up the level of stress, the level of tension and the level of seriousness,” says Sheriff Waldschmidt.

The county SWAT team was called and a hostage negotiator continued to talk with the man for several hours. At about 10:19pm, at about 10-15, he finally surrendered. Both the baby and its mother, the female in the car were okay.

Waldschmidt says, “A lot of times law enforcement is not afforded the opportunity to do those things and deescalate this situation. Our hand gets forced into having to take action to stop a threat and thankfully in this situation our hand wasn’t forced we were able to peacefully resolve it.”

The sheriff tells Action 2 News the man from green bay is being taken care of by medical professionals, he will eventually be arrested. The woman in the car was also taken into custody on a probation hold. And social services were brought in to help with the baby.

