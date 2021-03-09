Wisconsin crosses 6,500 COVID-19 death toll, case average remains below 400

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials say 29 more people have died from COVID-19, bumping Wisconsin’s death toll past the 6,500 mark. So far, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says 6,510 people have died of COVID-19 within the past 13 months, a death rate of 1.15%.

Despite the jump in death numbers following the weekend, the seven-day average of deaths per day held steady at 10 for the third day in a row. That figure had dipped to nine on Saturday.

According to the DHS, the state saw a total of 1,496 test results Monday, with 463 positive results, a positivity rate of 30.95%. However, if you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate as of Monday (the latest data available) is at 2.2%.

The state’s seven-day case average increased to 392 from 372 but continues to be below 400 for the third day in a row.

State officials say new cases were reported in 57 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. There were new deaths reported in Brown, Clark, Douglas, green, Jackson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Washington, Waupaca, Winnebago and Wood Counties.

Meanwhile, the state revised both case and death numbers for Lincoln County.

The other 1,033 results released Monday were negative, making a statewide total of people who have tested negative with their first test for the coronavirus to 2,650,773.

According to the DHS, there have been a total of 567,334 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 554,113 people are considered recovered, or 97.7% of all cases. Another 6,552 people (1.2%) are considered active cases.

VACCINATIONS

According to the DHS, 1,598 more people have completed their two-dose vaccinations, bringing that total to 613,542, or 10.5% of the state’s population. The state crossed the 10% threshold on Sunday.

The state could see a sudden increase in that number this week, as well as next week, when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The latest reports from vaccinators total of 1,088,339 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is 15,689 more people than the previous day.

There have been 1,739,995 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 26,613 more doses than Monday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average of administering a “shot in the arm” is now at 37,943 doses per day.

As Action 2 News previously reported, officials with the Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 70 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. That number is above the 7-day average of 47 hospitalizations per day. State officials say 26,554 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 244 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Tuesday, 11 fewer than Monday. Out of those, 63 are in the ICU, an increase of two from the day before.

Locally, the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 13 COVID-19 patients, two more than Monday. The WHA says two of those patients are in the ICU – that figure held steady from Monday.

In the Northeast region, 30 patients are being treated at 10 hospitals, five fewer than Monday. Out of those, 7 are in the ICU a decrease of two from the past 24 hours.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA says the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 311 ICU beds (21.21%) and 2,293 of all medical beds (20.52%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Tuesday.

The Fox Valley’s hospitals had 14 ICU beds available – 12 more than Monday. There were 103 of all types of medical beds open (12.03%) open for the eight counties they serve.

Northeast region hospitals have 40 ICU beds (19.32%), a number which remained unchanged since Monday. The WHA says there are 239 total medical beds (25%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATES (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,593 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,178 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,436 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,059 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,333 cases (+34) (225 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo – 1,322 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,211 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,489 (+2) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,087 cases (+5) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (+2) (59 deaths) (+2)

Columbia – 5,081 cases (54 deaths)

Crawford – 1,668 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,002 (+29) (278 deaths)

Dodge – 11,474 cases (+8) (157 deaths)

Door – 2,431 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,656 cases (+3) (28 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,284 cases (+1) (29 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,056 cases (+10) (105 deaths)

Florence - 421 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,978 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Forest - 926 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,678 cases (+5) (81 deaths)

Green – 3,199 cases (+9) (17 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,521 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,887 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 553 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,585 cases (+1) (28 deaths) (+5)

Jefferson – 7,935 cases (+7) (113 deaths)

Juneau - 2,997 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,844 cases (+21) (302 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,415 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,306 cases (+15) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,465 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,937 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,917 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (58 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Manitowoc – 7,270 cases (+10) (65 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 13,713 cases (+6) (182 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 3,973 cases (+3) (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,313 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,740 (+13) (1,247 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 4,340 cases (+1) (34 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 4,292 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,420 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,423 cases (+21) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,676 cases (+19) (80 deaths)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,504 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,975 cases (+11) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,505 cases (+10) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,172 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,393 cases (+9) (323 deaths)

Richland - 1,293 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,494 cases (+9) (161 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,269 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,334 cases (+9) (43 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,533 cases (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,607 cases (+4) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,996 cases (+9) (133 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 6,471 cases (+15) (44 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,769 cases (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,409 cases (+4) (38 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,846 cases (+4) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,160 cases (+4) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,895 cases (+20) (129 deaths)

Washburn – 1,306 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,868 cases (+13) (136 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 40,976 cases (+49) (487 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,755 cases (+4) (112 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,106 cases (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,154 cases (+18) (184 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,698 cases (+2) (76 deaths) (+2)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 279 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 509 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 733 cases (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,680 cases (+7) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,136 cases (+3 ) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 945 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,155 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (State revised, decrease of 1 ) (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 116 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,476 cases (+3 ) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,624 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 362 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 232 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.