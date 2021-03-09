Advertisement

Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case

John Fredenburgh
John Fredenburgh(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have identified a Suring man arrested in a child sex assault investigation.

John E. Fredenburgh, 36, has been charged with 17 felony counts in Oconto County. He was a substitute teacher and running coach in the Suring School District.

  • Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child (3 counts)
  • Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16 (5 counts)
  • Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime
  • Child Enticement (5 counts)
  • Cause Mental Harm to a Child
  • Cause Child under 13 to View/Listen to Sexual Activity
  • Felony Intimidating of a Victim

Fredenburgh was arrested Feb. 28. Action 2 News obtained a criminal complaint detailing the charges against Fredenburgh.

The victim, a 17-year-old-girl told her mother that she had been in a “secret five-year relationship” with Fredenburgh and the relationship was “sexual in nature.” She said the first sexual assault happened when she was 13.

The victim said Fredenburgh had threated to hurt or kill her and her family if she told anyone about the sexual assaults.

The girl stated she wanted to protect John and that she “loves him.” Investigators say “it was quite apparent that over the years John groomed [victim] and was preparing her for the sexual assaults.”

The victims showed investigators a text conversation between her and Fredenburgh in which he attempts to end the relationship with the girl “in return for her to stay quiet about telling details to the police.”

The victim detailed several meet ups at motels and camping trips over the years in which there was sexual assault. During a trip to a Marinette motel when the girl was 16, Fredenburgh showed a badge he had from his time working as a social worker with Marinette Child Protective Services. He told motel staff he was meeting a “client” there. The girl says they had sex at that motel. The girl says the same thing happened during a meet up at a hotel in Menominee, Mich.

She says Fredenburgh requested nude photos of her, which she sent to his phone.

Fredenburgh had been a substitute teacher in Suring and coached running and cross country.

During a March 3 court hearing, Fredenburgh’s bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Beaber
Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI in Outagamie County
Suspects in burglary and drug ring.
Five arrested in multi-county burglary and drug ring
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Brown County Jail photo
Former bookkeeper sentenced to jail for embezzlement scheme

Latest News

Jonathan Hanson
Complaint: Suring man sexually assaulted child over several years
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record warmth
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record warmth
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday temps could set record
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday temps could set record
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Bristol or Tombstone? Wisconsin town leaders decry strip club violence