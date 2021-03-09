Substitute teacher charged in Oconto County child sex assault case

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have identified a Suring man arrested in a child sex assault investigation.

John E. Fredenburgh, 36, has been charged with 17 felony counts in Oconto County. He was a substitute teacher and running coach in the Suring School District.

Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child (3 counts)

Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16 (5 counts)

Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime

Child Enticement (5 counts)

Cause Mental Harm to a Child

Cause Child under 13 to View/Listen to Sexual Activity

Felony Intimidating of a Victim

Fredenburgh was arrested Feb. 28. Action 2 News obtained a criminal complaint detailing the charges against Fredenburgh.

The victim, a 17-year-old-girl told her mother that she had been in a “secret five-year relationship” with Fredenburgh and the relationship was “sexual in nature.” She said the first sexual assault happened when she was 13.

The victim said Fredenburgh had threated to hurt or kill her and her family if she told anyone about the sexual assaults.

The girl stated she wanted to protect John and that she “loves him.” Investigators say “it was quite apparent that over the years John groomed [victim] and was preparing her for the sexual assaults.”

The victims showed investigators a text conversation between her and Fredenburgh in which he attempts to end the relationship with the girl “in return for her to stay quiet about telling details to the police.”

The victim detailed several meet ups at motels and camping trips over the years in which there was sexual assault. During a trip to a Marinette motel when the girl was 16, Fredenburgh showed a badge he had from his time working as a social worker with Marinette Child Protective Services. He told motel staff he was meeting a “client” there. The girl says they had sex at that motel. The girl says the same thing happened during a meet up at a hotel in Menominee, Mich.

She says Fredenburgh requested nude photos of her, which she sent to his phone.

Fredenburgh had been a substitute teacher in Suring and coached running and cross country.

During a March 3 court hearing, Fredenburgh’s bond was set at $1 million.

