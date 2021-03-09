SPRING-LIKE RAIN AND THUNDER

Tuesday brought record warmth across portions of the area - The previous record high was 56° from 1898 and 2000.

Ahead to tonight, clouds increase and scattered showers arrive - Mainly after midnight. It will be a breezy, mild night and some patchy fog will be possible.

Periods of windblown rain will dominate Wednesday, and there may even be a few rumbles of non-severe thunder during the afternoon and evening. There is the potential for up half an inch of rain SOUTH and up to around an inch NORTH. While temperatures Wednesday will still be in the 50s, a cold front moves through Wednesday night and by Thursday (and thereafter) we are back into the 40s.

Most the remainder of the week is event-free... Keep an eye on next Monday into Tuesday as some rain, snow and/or mix will be possible.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SSW 15-30 MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-30 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Mild and breezy. Not as cold. Rain arrives late. Patchy fog NORTH. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Still breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Lingering AM sprinkle? Decreasing clouds. Windy and cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Still breezy at times. (Flurries FAR NORTH?) HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Wintry mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Chance of leftover wintry mix. HIGH: 42

