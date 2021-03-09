Advertisement

Report: Another woman complains of Cuomo misconduct

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Another woman is accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of workplace misconduct, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

The details of the allegations weren’t immediately clear, but the Times Union of Albany reported Tuesday that the woman said Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year at the governor’s mansion, where she had been summoned to work.

The newspaper didn’t reveal her identity or detail what type of touching was alleged to have taken place. It did not speak to the woman. The paper cited “an official close to the matter” as confirming the existence of the complaint.

A supervisor in the governor’s office became aware of the new allegation over the weekend, the newspaper reported. The complaint was then reported to the governor’s legal counsel and to the office of state Attorney General Letitia James, who is overseeing an investigation into Cuomo’s workplace conduct, the newspaper reported.

Asked about the story in a news conference, Cuomo said: “I am not aware of any other claim.”

Speaking generally about sexual harassment allegations made against him, Cuomo told reporters: “I never touched anyone inappropriately. As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances. As I said last week, no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable.”

Cuomo’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, also wouldn’t confirm the existence of the complaint but said in a statement that “all allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

The attorney general’s office declined to comment.

Several women who worked in Cuomo’s administration have said they were sexually harassed or subjected to demeaning behavior by the governor.

A former economic development director, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo commented on her looks, summoned her to unnecessary meetings, joked that they should play strip poker and once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting.

A onetime aide, Charlotte Bennett, said the governor told her he was looking or a girlfriend, and asked her about her sex life and whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man.

Another former aide, Ana Liss, said Cuomo kissed her on the hand and cheek and made flirtatious comments that didn’t initially bother her, but which she came later to see as patronizing and improper in a work environment.

Cuomo has acknowledged asking people personal questions and teasing them in what he thought of as playful banter, and only later realized was making women uncomfortable.

