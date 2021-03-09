RECORD WARMTH EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON

You’ll notice some high, thin clouds drifting through the area this morning. Otherwise, we’re expecting a generous second helping of sunshine today. Temperatures will be rising quickly through the midday. Once we reach the mid-afternoon, we’ll likely see record highs in the lower 60s across the Fox Valley. Highs will be a little cooler in the Northwoods (50s), with “only” 40s along the lakeshore. Still, these mild high temperatures will be about 20-25 degrees above average for early March.

The big reason why it’s going to be so mild, is because of a breezy south-southeast wind. Gusts will reach 25 mph this afternoon. That wind might be strong enough to cause some small ice shoves along the western shore of Green Bay, and on the the northern end of Lake Winnebago.

More windy weather is ahead as our next weathermaker arrives. This storm system will bring us periods of rain tomorrow, with perhaps some claps of thunder. While severe weather is NOT expected, it is a sign that spring is almost here. That said, our temperatures will cool back down throughout the remainder of the week with a gusty northwest wind.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 15-30 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very mild and breezy. Record warmth likely. (Green Bay’s record high: 56° in 2000) HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Mild and breezy. Not as cold. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Still breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy and cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing. Turning to rain late and breezy. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.