Packers: price of general seats for 2021 season won’t increase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans won’t see an increase in ticket prices for general seating at Lambeau in the upcoming season.

Tuesday afternoon, team officials announced that ticket prices for the 2021 season will remain flat, with per game prices staying the same as the 2020 season.

The Packers say invoices are being sent to season ticket holders this week. All ticket holders will receive an invoice, regardless of whether they applied last year’s payment to 2021, according to team officials.

The following are the prices for seats throughout the stadium for the 2021 season:

End zone (preseason): $58

End zone (regular season) $118

South end zone 700 level seats (preseason) $61

South end zone 700 level seats (regular season) $121

South end zone 600 level seats (preseason) $64

South end zone 600 level seats (regular season) $129

End zone to the 20-yard line (preseason) $69

End zone to the 20-yard line (regular season) $134

Between 20-yard lines (preseason) $74

Between 20-yard lines (regular season) $149

According to the team, if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents them from hosting a game at full capacity for fans, the Packers will initiate refunds similar to the process done in 2020, with season ticket holders getting the chance to opt in or out for the chance to buy tickets if a limited group of fans can attend.

If fans are hosted at full capacity, refunds won’t be issued, and season ticket holders won’t get a chance to opt out.

Ticket payments are due to the team’s ticket office by May 14, which is an extension to the ordinary deadline.

Due to Lambeau Field now being cashless, invoices must be paid either by credit or debit card, or by a check.

In addition, the team says the NFL may move to a 17-game regular-season schedule and a three-game preseason schedule. That change has yet to be finalized.

NFL officials are still determining details on that proposed schedule, however the Packers say if it is finalized, it’s anticipated that NFC and AFC teams will alternate hosting an additional game annually. The teams would have either nine home regular-season games and one home preseason game, or have eight home regular-season games and two home preseason games.

During previous years when the 17th game isn’t hosted at Lambeau, the Packers say the Green and Gold packages remained the same, with each package receiving a preseason game and their ordinary number of regular-season games.

Gold package ticket holders will get an invoice for the 2021 season that reflects the additional home regular-season game and the elimination of the preseason game.

Anyone who applies their payment from last year to this year will be required to pay the difference between the price of the preseason game and the addition of another home regular season game, according to the team.

However, if a ninth regular-season game isn’t hosted at Lambeau during the 2021 season, team officials say Gold package holders will receive a refund of the difference between the cost of the regular-season and preseason game.

Meanwhile, Green package holders invoices will be the same as last year.

The Packers say the “Pay As We Play” program will continue this season for both Green and Gold package holders to pay for playoff tickets.

Those who sign up for the program are committed to buying tickets for all home playoff games, which could potentially be three games.

Those who register online for the Pay As We Play program online allow both Green and Gold package holders to get special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. Those prices range from $112-$142, and are lower than the respective regular-season prices.

Green package ticket holders will have the first right of refusal on seat locations for playoffs, and must have commitments in by August 13.

Meanwhile, Gold package ticket holders who register by August 13 will be put in a drawing. If selected, the holder will be randomly assigned seats not used by the Green package holder.

Those who are premium seat ticket holders will receive more information, as well as invoices, within the next week.

