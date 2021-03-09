Oshkosh Police at scene of “incident” on west side

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say officers are investigating an “incident” near the intersection of Witzel Avenue and Sawyer St.

“There is a large police presence at this time,” reads a statement from the department.

Police ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police did not describe the incident or what they’re investigating.

Police Incident near Witzel Avenue/Sawyer Street

