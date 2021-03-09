Oshkosh Police at scene of “incident” on west side
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say officers are investigating an “incident” near the intersection of Witzel Avenue and Sawyer St.
“There is a large police presence at this time,” reads a statement from the department.
Police ask the public to avoid the area at this time.
Police did not describe the incident or what they’re investigating.
