Oshkosh Police at scene of “incident” on west side

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say officers are investigating an “incident” near the intersection of Witzel Avenue and Sawyer St.

“There is a large police presence at this time,” reads a statement from the department.

Police ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police did not describe the incident or what they’re investigating.

Action 2 News will update this story as we get more information.

