One year later, looking back on Northeast Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 outbreak

An exterior of the Fond du Lac City County Building.
An exterior of the Fond du Lac City County Building.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a year ago this week that Northeast Wisconsin saw its first cases of the coronavirus. On March 11, 2020, Fond du Lac County received confirmation of two positive cases and things escalated from there.

“I can actually remember what I was wearing, where I was, all of those little different pieces because it was such an intense day and definitely a day that we’re not going to ever forget,” Health officer, Kim Mueller, vividly remembers getting the call from the state last March.

Fond du Lac County had two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first county in Northeast Wisconsin to see such results. According to Mueller, “We were planning, we were working with the state, we were gathering information regarding COVID, but until you actually get that call that you have your first two cases, you’re not prepared.”

Mueller and the health department staff immediately got to work, tracking one of the cases to a group of travelers who had recently returned to the area from an Egyptian River cruise. “We knew about the Egyptian River Cruise travelers so when that first person tested positive, then we had the opportunity to test everybody else. And it wasn’t until that first person came back, did we test everybody else and then I believe it was several days later when we got, I believe five more cases that tested positive,” says Mueller.

Because testing wasn’t readily available then, community spread snowballed, eventually others became sick as well. At last count, nearly 12,000 people in Fond du Lac County have tested positive for covid-19 and almost a hundred of them have died. And while Mueller says there have been plenty of ups and downs since the first cases in county, Fond du Lac County residents have persevered. And for the first time today, no positive test results have come back. Mueller adds, “Overall our health department, as well as our community, we’ve learned and grown together. And I think we are definitely a stronger community after now what we went through.”

The county continues to work with the local hospital on testing and vaccinating. Almost 20% of county residents have received their shots so far. And as more vaccine makes its way to the county, Mueller says she can see the light at the end of the tunnel, adding, “The best way we can get to that finish line is to get vaccinated, so when your grouping is up to get vaccinated, please make that choice to get vaccinated.”

