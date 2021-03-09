NEAR-RECORD HIGHS THIS AFTERNOON

You’ll notice some high, thin clouds drifting through the area today. Otherwise, we’re expecting a generous second helping of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be rising quickly and highs will approach record territory with readings into the upper 50s and lower 60s. These mild high temperatures will be about 20-25 degrees above average for early March.

The big reason why it’s going to be so mild, is because of a breezy south-southeast wind. Gusts will reach 25 mph this afternoon. That wind might be strong enough to cause some small ice shoves along the western shore of Green Bay, and on the the northern end of Lake Winnebago.

More windy weather is ahead as our next weathermaker arrives. This storm system will bring us periods of rain throught the day Wednesday, with perhaps a few claps of thunder. While severe weather is NOT expected, it is a sign that spring is almost here. That said, our temperatures will cool back down throughout the remainder of the week with a gusty northwest wind. Highs into the weekend should be in the lower and middle 40s.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SSE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-25 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and high clouds. Very mild and breezy. Record warmth likely. (Green Bay’s record high: 56° in 2000) HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Mild and breezy. Not as cold. Rain arrives late. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Still breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy and cooler. Lingering AM sprinkle? HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy at times. HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Wintry mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. Breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.