Man sentenced to prison following fatal stabbing of former Oshkosh Police Captain

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has sentenced an Oshkosh man to prison for fatally stabbing a former Oshkosh Police Department Captain in February of 2020.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 29-year-old Ian Suzuki to 30 years in state prison, as well as 10 years of extended supervision, for the death of 67-year-old Jay Puestohl.

Puestohl had served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department before retiring as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.

Suzuki was found guilty of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide after entering a no contest plea on January 6 of 2021. Previously, a jury trial had been scheduled for Suzuki to begin on January 11, 2021.

He had also been charged with Battery, modified with a Domestic Abuse Assessment, however that charge was dismissed, although it was read in.

According to online court documents, the state argued for a 30-40 year prison term Monday, and the defense team argued for a total sentence of 25 years.

Online court documents show Suzuki isn’t eligible for either the Substance Abuse Program or the Challenge Incarceration Program while serving his prison sentence.

Suzuki is also to not possess or consume any alcohol, controlled substances, or drug paraphernalia while serving his extended supervision sentence.

In addition, he must take all prescriptions as prescribed, and follow all mental health treatment recommendations.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Suzuki was charged in the death of Jay Puestohl on February 6th after Puestohl was stabbed to death at a home on the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she was in danger and had to be quiet so she wouldn’t give herself away. When police arrived, she came outside and officers went in, where they found Ian Suzuki standing by a couch and Puestohl, laying half on the couch.

Suzuki said, “I stabbed him in the neck. You need to save him.”

Police applied pressure to Puestohl’s trachea, where he’d been stabbed, but they lost his pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The woman told investigators that Suzuki was hospitalized the day before, after he ate seeds and said he was hallucinating. While at the hospital, she told Suzuki she wanted him to sign a contract promising to clean and get a job before he would be allowed back at her house.

Suzuki checked himself out of the hospital and went to the house anyway. Puestohl was there, and Suzuki demanded that he leave, but the woman said Puestohl, her friend, was a guest in her home.

Suzuki pushed her to the floor and got into a physical fight with Puestohl, then he ran into the kitchen and came back with a knife. She believed he was coming to help her when Suzuki stabbed him in the neck. She ran to the basement and called 911. A short time later, she heard Suzuki yelling, “Call an ambulance! Call an ambulance!”

