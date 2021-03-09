Kimberly football team starts spring practice with high expectations

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly Papermaker varsity team was among the numerous local high school football teams hitting the practice fields on Monday for the first spring practice.

“It sure is weird. you don’t expect to be playing football in March. It’s weird but we are here and we are ready to get after it,” Damon Loker, Papermakers’ senior linebacker said.”

“I was just looking at the weather app. This isn’t normal than it would be before so we are kind of thankful for that but just playing football in general. We are just excited. We can’t wait for this,” Kimberly senior defensive back Griffin Wiegel said.

Kimberly will scrimmage Neenah at Appleton North High School on March 19 at 4 p.m.

“This is the longest offseason I think in high school football history for us so actually to get on the field on this beautiful March day -- couldn’t be more excited,” Kimberly Football Head Coach Steve Jones said.

Kimberly will play a five-game regular season in the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference, a new super conference involving many of the Fox River Classic Conference and the Valley Football Association teams.

“I think we really have some talented kids returning from last year. (running back) Caleb Frazier being one of them in the backfield and we have some talent on our defense too. I think we are probably as talented and as deep as we’ve been in a while in the defensive side of the ball.”

The Papermakers’ season opener is March 26 at home against Sheboygan South.

“I think you need depth more than ever because not only because of the normal injuries but also COVID. You don’t know what could happen with COVID and quarantining so I think the idea of trying to build as much depth I think has to be at the forefront especially for us early in the season,” Jones said.

“I think this team is way above everybody’s expectations. A lot of hidden gems so to say because of the long wait. Now I’m just ready to see all of the young guys that got to grind over the offseason and really shine,” Loker said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.