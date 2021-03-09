Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The importance of screening for colon cancer

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Colorectal cancer is highly preventable, but can be very serious if it isn’t detected.

Cami Rapson spoke with Dr. Marla Wolfert, a Gastroenterologist with Prevea Health, to learn about the importance of screening in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Watch the video above for that interview.

The disease takes the lives of thousands of Americans each year, and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men, and is third for women.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the disease in our 2 Your Health segment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
Nikki Beaber
Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI in Outagamie County
Suspects in burglary and drug ring.
Five arrested in multi-county burglary and drug ring

Latest News

Kimberly begins spring football practices on Monday, March 8 at Papermaker Stadium.
Kimberly football team starts spring practice with high expectations
Group aims support and serve growing number of female farmers, conservationists
DEBRIEF: Group aims support and serve growing number of female farmers, conservationists
Oconto County vaccine clinic sees appointment schedule quickly fill up
Oconto County vaccine clinic sees appointment schedule quickly fill up
3 Brilliant Minutes: Is your dog a genius?
3 Brilliant Minutes: is your dog a genius?