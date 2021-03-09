INTERVIEW: The importance of screening for colon cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Colorectal cancer is highly preventable, but can be very serious if it isn’t detected.

Cami Rapson spoke with Dr. Marla Wolfert, a Gastroenterologist with Prevea Health, to learn about the importance of screening in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Watch the video above for that interview.

The disease takes the lives of thousands of Americans each year, and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men, and is third for women.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the disease in our 2 Your Health segment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.