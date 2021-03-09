Advertisement

Green Bay police investigating shots fired incident on city’s east side

Police presence near 1200 block of Eastman Ave in Green Bay
Police presence near 1200 block of Eastman Ave in Green Bay(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple squad cars could be seen on Eastman Avenue Monday night in Green Bay Monday night after police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News officers were called to the 1200 block of Eastman Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say officers found several shell casings on the ground, however as of this time, no injuries or damage have been reported.

While investigating the incident, police say they heard additional shots being fired in the area.

Our Action 2 News photographer at the scene said Eastman Avenue was blocked off between St. George Street and N. Irwin Avenue when he arrived, but was no longer blocked off shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers are following up on leads in their investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
Nikki Beaber
Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI in Outagamie County
Suspects in burglary and drug ring.
Five arrested in multi-county burglary and drug ring

Latest News

Area health officials hope new CDC guidelines encourage more to get COVID-19 vaccine
Area health officials hope new CDC guidelines encourage more to get COVID-19 vaccine
Winnebago County Jail photo
Man sentenced to prison following fatal stabbing of former Oshkosh Police Captain
First Alert Forecast: Freezing fog possible to the north tonight, WARM Tuesday!
First Alert Forecast: Freezing fog possible to the north tonight, WARM temperatures Tuesday!
Kimberly begins spring football practices on Monday, March 8 at Papermaker Stadium.
Kimberly football team starts spring practice with high expectations