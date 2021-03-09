Green Bay police investigating shots fired incident on city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple squad cars could be seen on Eastman Avenue Monday night in Green Bay Monday night after police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News officers were called to the 1200 block of Eastman Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say officers found several shell casings on the ground, however as of this time, no injuries or damage have been reported.

While investigating the incident, police say they heard additional shots being fired in the area.

Our Action 2 News photographer at the scene said Eastman Avenue was blocked off between St. George Street and N. Irwin Avenue when he arrived, but was no longer blocked off shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers are following up on leads in their investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

