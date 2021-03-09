Door County Chefs App promotes winter restaurants, highlighting pandemic protocols

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The restaurant business has been hit hard by the pandemic, many still struggling to stay open and make ends meet in the new year.

In Door County, a place that relies heavily on tourism and hospitality, an app is helping restaurants that are open during the winter months promote their covid-19 safety protocols in place.

“This past year has been one big question mark,” said Veronica Ripp, owner of Get Real Café in Sturgeon Bay.

Forced layoffs, high food costs, and dining adjustments made it difficult for Ripp to stay open.

“I had to see who was comfortable coming back and then having the sanitizer stations at each entrance and masks,” said Ripp

While Ripp was trying to hold everything together, she said there was one thing she didn’t have to worry about, promoting her business and the safety measures in place, thanks to the Door county Chefs App.

“Any restaurant who’s open right now deserves a little help,” said Marybeth Mattson, Door County Chefs Mobile Dining App administrator. “They are feeding us and putting our community to work.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Mattson said they’ve seen an increase in-app activity.

“We’ve doubled the usage of the app in the last six months to a year,” said Mattson.

Mattson said that’s when they decided to put that to good use by helping restaurants promote their business, free of charge, through Memorial Day.

“So the free service we’re offering is essentially listing updates which add your logo, your online ordering information. And then, things like whether you offer curbside delivery,” said Mattson.

The app listings also include COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We just updated it to include a mask category,” said Mattson.

Ripp said this new feature has been huge for business.

“I think this app gave people peace of mind knowing that if and when they did choose to come out, that they were going to be going to a safe place,” said Ripp.

The owner of the app, Jon Massad, said there’s no hidden agenda.

“There’s a lot of people that need help and that upsets me a lot and you know if there’s just anything we can do to be kind to each other, helpful to each other that’s, that’s all,” said Massad.

The app is free to download on your smartphone, just search ‘Door County Chefs’ and it should pop up in the app store.

