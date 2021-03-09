Advertisement

COVID-19 variant confirmed in Waupaca County

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Waupaca County, according to the public health department.

The department says it was recently notified of lab results confirmed the B.1.1.7 variant. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 in late January and has completed isolation.

“In Wisconsin, cases of the B.1.1.7 are identified through ongoing surveillance and whole genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from the health department. “All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.”

As of this writing, there are 26 known cases of the variant in Wisconsin. The health department says there are likely more out there.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the variant spread in the U.K. in November and December of 2020. They believe it spreads more rapidly, but there are no indications it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death, according to DHS.

CLICK HERE to learn more about COVID-19 variants.

Waupaca County says the last scheduled day for the community COVID-19 test site at the fairgrounds is Wednesday, March 10.

CLICK HERE for more testing options for Waupaca County residents.

